BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham died from injuries sustained in cross-border firing by Pakistan in RS Pura, Jammu. DGMO confirmed 35–40 Pakistani troops were killed during Operation Sindoor between May 7 and 10.

DG BSF and All Ranks paid condolences to Deepak Chingakham.

"DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025," BSF said in a post on X.

"Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times," the post reads.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed that Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz.

The LG honoured the martyr's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Sunday said that at least 35 Pakistani army personnel were killed on the Line of Control (LoC) between May 7 and 10. He added that there would be more casualties, which are being assessed, since the Indian army used heavier weapons in response to air intrusions by the neighbouring country's army.

"There are various means to ascertain (the loss of lives). There is information from various agencies. From the Line of Control (LoC), there are other ways to determine the effects. I mentioned 35-40 on the Line of Control. Please remember that once Operation Sindoor was launched, the responses of the Pakistan Army were also on the Indian Army or the Indian Armed Forces infrastructure," Ghai told reporters in a press conference.

"Our targets were terror-oriented, and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we used heavier weapons, and there would have been casualties, but those are still being assessed," he added.

The DGMO said that some of the air fields and dumps witnessed repeated attacks in waves from the air, which were prevented by the armed forces.

"Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted. The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and 10," Ghai said.

He further stated that the armed forces practised caution not to target civilian establishments and remained bound by self-imposed restrictions to target only terrorists. Ghai added that some of the terror camps were in PoK while others were located in Punjab province in Pakistan.