    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Team Newsable
    Bihar, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Bihar School Examination Board has announced BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022 timetable. Students who wish to appear for the exam can check the timetable on the official account of the Twitter Bihar Board. 

    The exam will commence on May 5 and conclude on May 9, 2022. The exam will end in two shifts, the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. 

    Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra time to go through the question paper ahead of the exam. 

    To pass the Class 10 matric exam, the candidate must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of every subject. 

     

    Meantime, the Board has also announced the Class 12 compartmental cum special exams timetable as well. The Class 12 compartmental cum special exam will begin on April 25 and conclude on May 4, 2022. The examination will be concluded in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses. For more details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

