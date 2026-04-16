BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has strongly criticised BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on Telangana's formation, calling them an insult to the state and its martyrs. Sravan demanded Surya's suspension from Parliament and criminal proceedings against him.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has strongly criticised BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over his remarks during a discussion on delimitation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, alleging that he insulted Telangana, its martyrs, and the constitutional process behind the state's formation. Sravan said Surya displayed ignorance of the constitutional framework under which Telangana was created. "Tejasvi Surya, during the discussion on delimitation, seems to be completely ignorant of the constitutional process that was behind the formation of Telangana. He has not only insulted the people of Telangana, Telangana martyrs, and the entire Telangana agitation, but he has also insulted Article 3 of the Indian Constitution and the Indian Parliament. The state of Telangana was formed as per Article 3 of the Indian Constitution on the floor of the Indian Parliament. Comparing that legitimate, legal constitutional process with the division of India and Pakistan done by the British,... I think Tejasvi Surya has crossed all the limits, and he must be punished," he said.

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BRS Demands Strict Action

Sravan further demanded strict action against the BJP MP, including suspension from Parliament and criminal proceedings. "If the BJP believes in the self-respect of Telangana, the Constitution, democracy, and the sanctity of the parliamentary proceedings, Tejasvi Surya must be punished. He must be suspended from the Parliament for his brazen remarks. Comparing the parliamentary procedure with the British government's draconian procedure of dividing India and Pakistan, and comparing Telangana with Pakistan, is a big crime. He must not only be suspended from the Parliament but should also be subjected to criminal cases against him under BNS," Sravan added.

Tejasvi Surya's Remarks in Parliament

Earlier today, addressing the Lower House of Parliament, Surya said, "Why are Opposition parties and some regional parties of the South, led by the DMK, making so much noise? The tears they are shedding are crocodile tears. I thank heaven that in 2026, when the country undertakes delimitation, the BJP-led Centre will carry it out. The Congress government divided Andhra Pradesh into two parts, and they did worse than the British in partitioning the country."

KTR Slams BJP's 'Hatred' for Telangana

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also strongly criticised BJP leaders, alleging that they once again displayed their "hatred" towards the formation of Telangana on the floor of Parliament. He said the party has no respect for the identity of Telangana and condemned the comparison of the state's formation with the Partition of India as "utterly foolish" and arrogant.

According to a release, KTR expressed anger over Telangana MPs remaining silent despite such remarks being made in Parliament. He said the people of Telangana are closely observing how their self-respect is being compromised in Delhi. (ANI)