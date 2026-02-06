BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar demanded a 15% education budget, criticising CM Revanth Reddy's inaction. Reddy, in turn, accused the BJP of colluding with the BRS to shield its leaders from corruption cases like the Kaleshwaram scam.

BRS Slams Govt on Education Policy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar demanded that the Telangana government allocate 15% budget towards education, and criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly not rolling out any policy "in 2 years of being in power."

Kumar participated in a roundtable conference on Thursday, organised by the Child Rights Protection Forum and the MV Foundation. The conference focused on the deteriorating education system in Telangana. Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader raised concerns about the state's education system, calling for the government to act on its election promises. "I have participated in a round table conference organised by Child Rights Protection Forum and MV Foundation on the deteriorating education system in Telangana and also with a particular demand that the state government should allocate 15% of the budget towards education as was promised in the 2023 elections. The Education department is with the Chief Minister, along with various other departments; he does not have the time to come up with even a single policy in 2 years of being in power," he said.

CM Reddy Accuses BJP-BRS of Collusion

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of colluding with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and shielding its leaders from corruption cases in exchange for political and financial benefits.

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar on Thursday, Reddy alleged that the BJP was protecting BRS leaders involved in corruption by collecting "protection money". "You (BJP) are protecting BRS leaders who resorted to corruption and collecting protection money from them. You are collecting money from them to protect them," Revanth Reddy said.

'Arrest KCR, Harish Rao before elections'

Referring to the alleged Kaleshwaram irrigation project scam, the Chief Minister challenged the BJP to demonstrate sincerity by ensuring the arrests of BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao before the local elections.

"If you [BJP] have sincerity, then before the elections, CBI should arrest Harish Rao and KCR in connection with Kaleshwaram scam. Only after that BJP should ask for votes in Telangana. It's your innocence if you think that Telangana people are not watching your Fevicol politics," said Reddy.

BJP Won Due to BRS: CM

Highlighting recent electoral outcomes, Reddy said the BJP's success in winning eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana was aided by the BRS. He noted that the BRS failed to win a single parliamentary seat and lost deposits in eight constituencies.

"BJP won 8 Parliament seats. Isn't it because of BRS? BRS didn't win a single seat and lost deposits in 8 seats. Today, BRS is claiming victory in the local body polls. I am asking how these BRS people will win when they lost deposits in the last Parliament elections," Revanth Reddy said.