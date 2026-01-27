BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges a massive scam in Singareni, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of tender manipulation and corruption. KTR claims tenders are awarded at inflated costs and outsiders are blocked, and has sought a CBI or judicial probe.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in Singareni, accusing the state government of manipulating tenders, blocking outside contractors and misusing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, and said the party has sought a probe by the Governor.

KTR Alleges Widespread Corruption

Speaking to reporters, KTR said, "Singareni, in which the Telangana government holds a 51% stake and the Indian government holds a 49% stake, is a public sector company where a massive scam is currently unfolding. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his brother-in-law Sujan Reddy are involved in this major scam. Now, tenders are being awarded at +22%, +25%, and +30% above the estimated cost. For whose benefit is this being done? For whom is this scam being perpetrated?"

He further alleged manipulation in the tendering process, claiming that contractors from outside the state were being prevented from participating. "Site visit certifications are being manipulated; if a contractor from Jharkhand wants to submit a tender, they are being stopped, restrictions are being imposed on them, they are being intimidated and threatened, and they are being denied the necessary certificates. They are being forced not to participate... In this matter, we have submitted a letter to the Governor with complete evidence. We have also demanded an investigation into the scam in the solar power sector within Singareni," he said.

KTR added that the party has sought either a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or an inquiry by a sitting judge. "We have requested the Governor to investigate this as well. We have provided all the information to the Governor and requested him to either order a CBI inquiry or initiate an investigation through a sitting judge... If you look at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund in Singareni, Rs 10 crore has been taken from it to organise a football match. We have raised our voices against these actions and the government's attitude. We held a press conference and also staged protests," he said.

BRS Delegation Meets Governor

KTR, along with other BRS leaders and party workers, met Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and submitted a memorandum on the matter. A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by its Working President K.T. Rama Rao, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday and submitted a memorandum alleging corruption and financial irregularities in the operations of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The delegation, comprising Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Council, and senior party leaders, submitted documents claiming misuse of public funds, irregularities in tendering processes, and inflated costs in mining and solar power projects undertaken by Singareni. He alleged that following the party's disclosures supported by documents, the ruling party had avoided addressing the allegations directly and was instead attempting to divert public attention by summoning individuals in the name of inquiries.

Focus on Tendering Practices

Raising questions over tendering practices, the BRS leader pointed to the introduction of a "Site Visit Certification" clause in recent tenders, stating that such a provision had not existed earlier in Singareni or in coal mines elsewhere in the country. He alleged that tenders which previously received bids below estimated costs were cancelled and reissued with the new clause, resulting in significantly higher project costs.

KT Rama Rao demanded that the government release a White Paper detailing the number of companies that conducted site visits over the past nine months, communications received by Singareni, certificates issued, and the criteria adopted for contractor selection. He also alleged selective favouritism towards certain contractors and sought clarification on alleged links between beneficiaries and relatives of the Chief Minister.

Allegations of Inflated Project and Operational Costs

Referring to solar power projects, he said that while the national average cost ranged between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore per megawatt, Singareni projects in Telangana were tendered at nearly ₹7 crore per megawatt.

The BRS leader further alleged a 30 per cent increase in the prices of explosives and gelatin sticks used in mining operations, claiming that objections raised by Singareni directors during board meetings were ignored and that action was instead initiated against them while contractors benefited.

The delegation informed the Governor that Singareni is jointly owned by the Telangana government (51 per cent) and the Government of India (49 per cent), stressing that the funds involved were public money and required strict accountability.

K.T. Rama Rao said the party had urged the Governor to initiate or recommend an independent inquiry, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities in Singareni's overburden mining and solar power projects, seeking immediate intervention to prevent further financial losses. (ANI)