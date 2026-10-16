The ABVP held nationwide 'Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy' protests against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress-Left, accusing them of trying to undermine constitutional bodies and create anarchy to force a regime change outside of electoral processes.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised protests across major universities and state and metropolitan centres nationwide under its ‘Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy’ call, opposing what it described as attempts by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress-Left ecosystem to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions and bring about a change of government through pressure tactics.

According to the release, the protests were held at various locations, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, with participation from ABVP national secretaries, state secretaries, elected university student union representatives and members.

ABVP champions constitutional process over 'mobocracy'

The electoral grievances must be addressed through evidence and constitutional procedures rather than by pressuring institutions or spreading distrust in them, the organisation said. It further stated that India is a democracy, not a mobocracy. "Governments are formed and changed through the people's mandate, not through demonstrations of street power. Attempts to emulate political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal to pursue a politics of anarchy and regime change in India are unacceptable," the ABVP said.

Amid questions surrounding the role of external forces and the Deep State, it remains clear that India's political direction will be determined by Indian citizens alone.

Allegations of 'double standards' over electoral roll revision

The student body asserted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a regular administrative exercise, and allegations of irregularities must be raised with evidence before appropriate constitutional forums. "The differing positions adopted by political parties in states such as Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on the SIR process raise questions about their double standards. Disrupting the daily lives of students, traders and ordinary citizens through political demonstrations and attempts to exert pressure on institutions is unjustified," it said, as per the release.

Student union wins show support for 'Nation First' ideology

ABVP's successes in student union elections at Delhi University and in Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha reflect the acceptance of its ‘Nation First’ ideology among students. In the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, while it also recorded notable successes in colleges across Odisha. In several colleges, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) could not even field candidates.

These results reflect ABVP's organisational strength and the active participation of its members, demonstrating, according to ABVP, that the country's youth stand with the ‘Nation First’ ideology rather than the politics of anarchy, it said.

'Attempts to change governments through anarchy unacceptable'

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “India's democracy rests on the people's trust, the right to vote and the independence of constitutional institutions. The authority to change governments rests solely with the people, who elect and replace governments through their votes. Political dissent is welcome in a democracy, but attempts to change governments through mob pressure, anarchy or by targeting constitutional institutions are unacceptable. If there are any irregularities in the electoral process, evidence must be presented and constitutional and legal procedures followed.”

He further said, "Questioning the credibility of institutions such as the Election Commission and the Supreme Court for political interests, and attempting to bring them under pressure, goes against democratic propriety. Those who draw inspiration from developments in Bangladesh and Nepal and imagine bringing about a change of government in India through anarchy must understand that India's democracy is strong and that the people alone determine the future of governments here. ABVP's success in student union elections at Delhi University and in Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha demonstrates that students believe in the democratic process and stand with the ‘Nation First’ ideology. ABVP calls upon the youth of the country to remain vigilant in safeguarding the dignity of constitutional institutions, democratic values and national interests, and to oppose the politics of anarchy and mobocracy through democratic means.” (ANI)