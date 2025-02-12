British MP highlights violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna (WATCH)

A British MP has raised concerns about the ongoing violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and also condemned the brutal arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

British MP highlights violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

British MP Jas Athwal has raised concerns in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons about the ongoing violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The MP condemned the brutal arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and highlighted the growing threats and injustices faced by the Hindu community in the region.

Hindus in Bangladesh

Hindus, as the largest minority community in Bangladesh, make up roughly 8-10% of the country’s population. Despite constitutional protections and secular principles enshrined in Bangladesh’s founding ideals, the Hindu community has faced periodic waves of violence, discrimination, and marginalization over the decades.

In recent years, incidents of violence against Hindus have spiked, especially around major religious festivals like Durga Puja. In October 2021, communal riots were triggered by alleged blasphemy claims, leading to vandalism, deaths, and displacement of many Hindu families across the country.

Human rights organizations and international bodies have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of accountability and the slow response from law enforcement during such attacks.

Also Read: UN report accuses Bangladesh's former government of crimes against humanity

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is known for his spiritual teachings, community work, and advocacy for the rights of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He has been a prominent figure in raising awareness about religious discrimination and violence against the Hindu community.

His arrest, described as brutal by many observers, has sparked outrage among human rights activists and the broader Hindu diaspora.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear, but reports suggest it may be linked to his vocal stance against communal violence and his efforts to protect vulnerable Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

The issue has now reached international platforms, with British MPs raising concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and the specific case of Chinmoy Krishna Das in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons.

Also Read: PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Dedicated entire life...'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Recent Stories

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months! AJR

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months!

Recent Videos

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Video Icon
Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Video Icon
BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Video Icon