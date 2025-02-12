British MP highlights violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna (WATCH)

A British MP has raised concerns about the ongoing violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and also condemned the brutal arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

British MP Jas Athwal has raised concerns in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons about the ongoing violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The MP condemned the brutal arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and highlighted the growing threats and injustices faced by the Hindu community in the region.

Hindus, as the largest minority community in Bangladesh, make up roughly 8-10% of the country’s population. Despite constitutional protections and secular principles enshrined in Bangladesh’s founding ideals, the Hindu community has faced periodic waves of violence, discrimination, and marginalization over the decades.

In recent years, incidents of violence against Hindus have spiked, especially around major religious festivals like Durga Puja. In October 2021, communal riots were triggered by alleged blasphemy claims, leading to vandalism, deaths, and displacement of many Hindu families across the country.

Human rights organizations and international bodies have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of accountability and the slow response from law enforcement during such attacks.

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is known for his spiritual teachings, community work, and advocacy for the rights of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He has been a prominent figure in raising awareness about religious discrimination and violence against the Hindu community.

His arrest, described as brutal by many observers, has sparked outrage among human rights activists and the broader Hindu diaspora.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear, but reports suggest it may be linked to his vocal stance against communal violence and his efforts to protect vulnerable Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

The issue has now reached international platforms, with British MPs raising concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and the specific case of Chinmoy Krishna Das in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons.

