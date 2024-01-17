Lifestyle

Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once

Embark on a spiritual odyssey through India's iconic temples. From the sacred heights of Vaishno Devi to the ornate marvels of Ranakpur

Image credits: Instagram

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims often embark on a challenging trek to reach the cave shrine

Image credits: Instagram

Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

Ranakpur Jain Temple is dedicated to Tirthankara Adinatha. The temple complex is famous for its intricate carvings and 1,444 uniquely designed marble pillars

Image credits: Instagram

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the most revered Hindu temples

Image credits: Pixabay

Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

Known for its annual Rath Yatra, the Jagannath Temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his sister Subhadra, and his brother Balabhadra

Image credits: Instagram

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and her consort Lord Sundareswarar. It is renowned for its intricate architecture, vibrant sculptures

Image credits: Instagram

Akshardham Temple, Delhi

A relatively modern temple, Akshardham is a stunning complex dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. The temple showcases traditional Indian art, culture

Image credits: Instagram

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

This temple, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, is one of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world. It is located on an island formed by the two branches of the Cauvery River

Image credits: Instagram
