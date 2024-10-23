'No place for double standards': PM Modi calls for global unity against terrorism at BRICS Summit

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that BRICS nations must engage actively in countering these threats implying war to ensure that the group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is effective.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 23) addressed the top leaders during the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia and stressed the urgent need of a united front against terrorism and terror financing. Addressing the top leaders from the five-nation bloc, the Prime Minister said, "there is no place for double standards on serious issues such as terrorism."

In his remarks, PM Modi called for robust cooperation among BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—to effectively combat these threats. “We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing,” he said, urging all member nations to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards these pressing global concerns.

"All of us have to be united and work collectively to fight terrorism and terror financing," PM Modi said and called on all member countries to have no tolerance for these two influential international issues.

The Prime Minister stressed that extremism needed to be prevented rather than fought with reference to the youth. "We must do everything possible to stop youth radicalization in our countries," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of upgrading the discussion on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the United Nations saying that it is high time to turn from mere words to action on this issue.

Additionally, PM Modi addressed the leaders about the expansion of BRICS, expressing India's openness to welcoming new partner countries into the group. "All decisions in this regard should be made unanimously, and the views of the founding members of BRICS should be respected," PM Modi said.

He reiterated the importance of adhering to the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures established during the Johannesburg Summit, which should govern the process of admitting new members.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the need for timely reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, and the World Trade Organization (WTO). He urged BRICS members to collaborate closely in these reform efforts.

