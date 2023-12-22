Wrestler Bajrang Punia decides to return Padma Shri to PM Modi in protest over WFI chief election

On Friday, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia opted to return the Padma Shri award as a form of protest against the appointment of Sanjay Singh, a staunch supporter of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

A day after Sakshi Malik announced her shock retirement to protest the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), veteran grappler Bajrang Punia on Friday announced that he would return his Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Punia wrote, "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement."

Sanjay, a trusted ally of the departing WFI chief, assumed the role of the new President on Thursday, securing victory with his panel clinching 13 out of the 15 posts in the elections. This outcome was understandably disheartening for the top three wrestlers—Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia—who had vigorously advocated for a leadership change within the federation.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang wrote, "Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country.

"You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action."

Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, "But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.

"There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers."

Bajrang encountered a roadblock at Kartavya Path, where Delhi Police officials prevented him from reaching the Parliament. His intention was to meet Prime Minister Modi and submit a letter expressing his protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

"No I don't have any permission. If you can please forward this letter to the PM's because I can't go inside. I am not protesting nor being aggressive," Bajrang said while being stopped by Delhi Police officials.

Earlier this year, the leading wrestlers initiated a protest against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of engaging in sexual exploitation of female wrestlers. The case is currently under legal proceedings.

On Thursday, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik put her wrestling shoes on the table and announced her retirement from the sport. "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," a teary-eyed Sakshi said and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

"We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, added.

Also read: Outcry after Sakshi Malik hangs up her wrestling shoes to protest against Brij Bhushan loyalist as WFI chief

The wrestlers successfully garnered substantial support from various segments of society during their protest. However, the momentum waned on May 28, the day they intended to march towards the new Parliament building. Delhi police intervened and removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar, citing instances of rioting.

The official conclusion of the wrestlers' protest occurred on June 7. This decision followed assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that none of Brij Bhushan's family members or close associates would be permitted to participate in the WFI elections.

"With Sanjay Singh becoming president, I don't think women wresters will get justice because back door politics is still on to break their resolve. About 15-20 girls met with the sports minister and told him about the exploitation and today they are down to just six and they too are being coerced to pull out," alleged Bajrang Punia on Thursday.

"Following our protest in January, an oversight committee was formed by the ministry. Several female wrestlers had deposed before the panel, following which the sports minister said in front of the media that any person associated with Brij Bhushan will not enter the WFI. We waited for the outcome of the oversight committee for three months before starting the protest again. We were fighting for the truth and honour of our sisters and daughters," he added.

The bronze medalist from the Tokyo Games expressed that the struggle was prolonged, and it may take 2-3 generations before justice is achieved.

"The fight we have fought, I feel the next one or two generations will have to continue the fight to get justice. We fought with full strength but the promise the government had made, it could not stand firm on that. Very sad to say that," he added.

Also read: Who is Sakshi Malik, the wrestler who fought battles on and off the mat?