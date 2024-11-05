'Bias' and 'inaccurate' Wikipedia faces Centre's ire, Govt questions its status as intermediary

The government has put Wikipedia on notice with reference to complaints of bias and inaccuracies in entries in the popular and free online encyclopedia.

BREAKING: Government raps Wikipedia over 'bias', 'inaccuracies', says small group has editorial control shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

The government of India has written to Wikipedia citing numerous complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by it. The Centre, in its notice, asked why Wikipedia should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary, news agency PTI reported quoting sources on Tuesday.

However, neither the government nor Wikipedia has issued an official statement on the matter so far.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects.

The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

