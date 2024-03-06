Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire breaks out in 17-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra suburb; WATCH viral video

    A fire erupted in a room on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night, according to a civic official. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 9:17 PM IST

    A fire erupted in a room on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night, according to a civic official. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries as per initial information.

    The fire originated in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road around 8 PM. The blaze seems to be contained within a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society, as per details provided by the caller.

    At least four fire engines and Fire Brigade vehicles have arrived at the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway. 

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 9:33 PM IST
