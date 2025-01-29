BREAKING: Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP 3 re-imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens
As the air quality worsened in the national capital on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
As the air quality worsened in the national capital on Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.