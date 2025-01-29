BREAKING: Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP 3 re-imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens

As the air quality worsened in the national capital on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

BREAKING: Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP 3 re-imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 6:23 PM IST

As the air quality worsened in the national capital on Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad: Woman doctor attempts suicide in selfie video over harassment by husband, in-laws; Admitted (WATCH) vkp

Hyderabad: Woman doctor attempts suicide in selfie video over harassment by husband, in-laws; Admitted (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 57 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya shk

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 57 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

UP: Loco-pilot stops train just in time to save man sitting on tracks, distracted by mobile (WATCH) vkp

UP: Loco-pilot stops train just in time to save man sitting on tracks, distracted by mobile (WATCH)

5 dead, 16 injured in Delhi's Burari building collapse; builder arrested anr

5 dead, 16 injured in Delhi's Burari building collapse; builder arrested

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Recent Stories

MSCI Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, Revenue Misses Estimates: Retail Cheers Results

MSCI Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, Revenue Misses Estimates: Retail Cheers Results

Virat Kohli surrounded by fans for pictures after practice session ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH) HRD

Virat Kohli surrounded by fans for pictures after practice session ahead of his Ranji Trophy return (WATCH)

Hyderabad: Woman doctor attempts suicide in selfie video over harassment by husband, in-laws; Admitted (WATCH) vkp

Hyderabad: Woman doctor attempts suicide in selfie video over harassment by husband, in-laws; Admitted (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 57 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya shk

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 57 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Logitech Reports Beat-And-Raise Q3, Stock Poised To Open At Multi-Month Highs: Retail Sentiment Lags

Logitech Reports Beat-And-Raise Q3, Stock Poised To Open At Multi-Month Highs: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon