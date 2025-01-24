Amul slashes milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India

Amul, the leading dairy brand, has announced a price reduction of Rs 1 per litre across its three main products - Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special. The new prices are Amul Gold (1L) - Rs 65, Amul Tea Special (1L) - Rs 61, and Amul Taaza (1L) - Rs 53. 

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Previously, in June 2024, Amul had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

The move was announced by Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which markets milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul.

This marks the first hike or reduction for Amul milk since June 2024.

