Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

A Bandra court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir to judicial custody after he completed 10 days in police custody for allegedly attacking the actor at his home on January 16.

The magistrate informed the investigating officer that if new evidence emerges, they may seek an extension of Fakir’s police custody under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law, provided it falls within the permissible 14-day limit.

Bandra court magistrate Komalsing Rajput stated that an extension of police custody was unnecessary as the investigation and evidence collection were nearly complete. The investigating officer requested a two-day extension of police custody, stating that the team was in Kolkata and awaiting further details.

However, the judge denied the request and advised the officer to refer to the BNS Act, noting that custody could be sought again within the stipulated time period if necessary.

Strong oral, physical evidence: Police

"There is strong oral, physical, and technical evidence against Shariful Fakir that will hold up in court," said Additional commissioner of police (West Region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya on Tuesday.

Dahiya's remarks came amid speculation regarding Fakir's identity after questions were raised about fingerprint samples from Khan’s residence not matching those of the accused.

