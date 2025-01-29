Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

A Bandra court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir to judicial custody after he completed 10 days in police custody for allegedly attacking actor.

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

A Bandra court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir to judicial custody after he completed 10 days in police custody for allegedly attacking the actor at his home on January 16.

The magistrate informed the investigating officer that if new evidence emerges, they may seek an extension of Fakir’s police custody under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law, provided it falls within the permissible 14-day limit.

Bandra court magistrate Komalsing Rajput stated that an extension of police custody was unnecessary as the investigation and evidence collection were nearly complete. The investigating officer requested a two-day extension of police custody, stating that the team was in Kolkata and awaiting further details.

However, the judge denied the request and advised the officer to refer to the BNS Act, noting that custody could be sought again within the stipulated time period if necessary.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack

Strong oral, physical evidence: Police

"There is strong oral, physical, and technical evidence against Shariful Fakir that will hold up in court," said Additional commissioner of police (West Region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya on Tuesday.

Dahiya's remarks came amid speculation regarding Fakir's identity after questions were raised about fingerprint samples from Khan’s residence not matching those of the accused.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

BREAKING: Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court shk

Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt' shk

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt'

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi on Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy shk

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi blames UP govt for Maha Kumbh stampede

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways to operate 360 trains, including 190 specials for Mauni Amavasya today anr

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways to operate 360 trains, including 190 specials for Mauni Amavasya today

Recent Stories

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY NTI

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon