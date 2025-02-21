7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch (WATCH)

At least seven people were killed after a bus carrying 40 people collided with a truck in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

At least seven people were killed after a bus carrying 40 people collided with a truck in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday. According to reports, the collision between a private travel bus and a truck occurred near Kera village on Mundra Road in Kutch, killing seven people on the spot. 

Authorities have reported that the death toll might increase.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

