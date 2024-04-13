Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indians onboard container ship seized by Iranian forces

    Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that has been seized by the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

    BREAKING 17 Indians aboard on ship seized by Iran off UAE Coast amid escalating tensions snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    In a troubling development, it has been revealed that a container ship, the MCS Aries, has been seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards off the coast of the UAE. According to sources, of the 25 crew members aboard the vessel, a staggering 17 are Indian nationals. The seizure occurred near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian state-owned IRNA news agency reporting that it was conducted through a "heliborne operation," diverting the ship towards Iran's territorial waters.

    This seizure comes amidst heightened tensions in the already volatile Middle East region. Of particular concern are recent reports suggesting Iran's intentions of retaliation against Israel following an airstrike on the consular section of its embassy in Syria's Damascus, resulting in the loss of seven lives, including two generals. Iran has explicitly linked the seized vessel to the "Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf," exacerbating the geopolitical implications of the situation.

    Tracking websites vesselfinder.com and marinetraffic.com have identified the MSC Aries as a Portuguese-flagged container ship, with its last known position reported in the Gulf. The fate of the crew members, especially the 17 Indian nationals, remains uncertain as diplomatic channels between India and Iran are activated to address the urgent need for their safety, welfare, and early release.

    "We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," sources told Asianet Newsable.

    The seizure of the MCS Aries underscores the precariousness of maritime operations in the region and highlights the potential risks faced by international shipping crews amid escalating tensions. As diplomatic efforts intensify to resolve the situation peacefully, the global community closely monitors developments, hoping for a swift and amicable resolution to ensure the safe return of the crew members and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi met THESE Indian gamers, engaged in discussion about skillset vkp

    PM Modi met THESE Indian gamers, engaged in discussion about skillset

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal announces first list of 7 candidates for Punjab AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal announces first list of 7 candidates for Punjab

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus rkn

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) vkp

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details rkn

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

    Recent Stories

    Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis? RKK

    Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis?

    Israel targets Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Sothern Lebanon amid escalating tensions (WATCH) AJR

    Israel targets Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Sothern Lebanon amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    6 most EXPENSIVE diamond jewellery owned by Nita Ambani RKK

    6 most EXPENSIVE diamond jewellery owned by Nita Ambani

    TRIS exhibition explores the Interplay between Indian Culture, Nature and Animals

    TRIS exhibition explores the Interplay between Indian Culture, Nature and Animals

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon