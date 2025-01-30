BREAKING: Rakesh Rathore, Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, arrested in rape case (WATCH)

Congress MP from Sitapur parliamentary constituency Rakesh Rathore has been arrested in connection with a rape case on Thursday.

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested on Thursday in a rape case filed against him. Rathore, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, was arrested after he surrendered and was taken to court under heavy police security.

A case against him was filed in Sitapur on the complaint of a woman who had accused him of rape on January 15.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Rathore raped her several times over the last four years, promising to marry her and make her political career.

She also provided call details and call recordings to the police.

