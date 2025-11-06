Brazilian model Larissa whose photograph was allegedly used multiple times in Haryana’s voter list - a scandal flagged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has reacted to the controversy.

Brazilian model Larissa whose photograph was allegedly used multiple times in Haryana’s voter list - a scandal flagged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has reacted to the controversy. Gandhi accused the ruling party of orchestrating a massive voter fraud during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Reacting to the revelation in a video, a visibly shocked Larissa said, “Guys, I'm gonna tell you a joke — it's too horrible! They're using an old picture of me for elections in India, showing me as Indian. What a mess! A reporter even reached out to my workplace for an interview. I couldn’t believe it when a friend sent me the photo again.”

Rahul Gandhi's H-Bomb On Haryana

Rahul Gandhi, during a fiery press conference at the Congress headquarters, dropped “H-Files”, alleging that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake — 25 lakh fraudulent entries. Gandhi showed the same woman’s photograph — Larissa’s — used repeatedly under names like Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, and Vilma.

“Who is this lady? Where does she come from?” he asked, before asserting that the woman wasn’t Indian but a Brazilian model whose image had been misused.

The Congress further amplified the controversy by posting on X, saying, “A Brazilian citizen, Matheus Ferroro’s photo, has been used 22 times in Haryana under different names — from Sweety to Saraswati.”

Backing his claims with what he called “crystal clear proof,” Rahul alleged that 12.5% of the state’s voter list was fake, asserting that discrepancies between postal ballots and booth votes were engineered to flip a predicted Congress win into a loss.

“We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%,” he stated.

He further urged young voters to take note, saying, “I want the young people, GenZ of India to understand this clearly because this is about your future...I am questioning the EC and the democratic process in India, so I am doing it with 100% proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory into a loss.”