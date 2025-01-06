BPSC exam row: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor sent to jail after refusing to sign bail bond

Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor was sent to jail on Monday after refusing to sign a bail bond following his arrest.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor was sent to jail on Monday after refusing to sign a bail bond following his arrest. Kishor was detained earlier in the day during his fast-unto-death protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the December 13 Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination due to an alleged question paper leak.

According to Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, Kishor’s protest was deemed “illegal” as it was held in a restricted area near Gandhi Maidan. The district administration had repeatedly requested Kishor and his supporters to relocate their demonstration to Gardani Bagh, a designated site for protests, but they refused to comply.

Police intervened early Monday morning, arresting Kishor and removing him from the site along with several supporters. The DM denied allegations of manhandling but confirmed that police had used mild force to disperse the protesters who tried to block the authorities.

Following his arrest, Kishor was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up. Initially, he resisted the examination but later agreed after being taken to a facility near Fatuha. The district administration clarified that his health condition was stable.

Later in the day, Kishor was produced in court, where he refused to sign a bail bond, resulting in his judicial custody.

Supporters Allege Police Misconduct

Supporters of Jan Suraaj alleged that Kishor was mistreated by the police during his arrest. However, the district administration dismissed these claims, stating that no manhandling occurred. “Police only acted against those trying to obstruct the arrest,” said DM Singh.

Authorities detained 43 individuals during the operation and seized 15 vehicles, including three tractors. DM Singh revealed that many detainees were neither students nor BPSC aspirants. “Of the 43 detained, only five are from Patna, and four are from outside Bihar,” he said, adding that the identities of several detainees were still being verified.

Protests Over BPSC Examination

Kishor’s fast-unto-death protest, launched on January 2, was in solidarity with civil service aspirants demanding the cancellation of the December 13 BPSC preliminary examination. Allegations of a question paper leak have led to widespread discontent among aspirants. The BPSC conducted a retest for select candidates on January 4, but protests have continued.

