Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has signed MoUs worth Rs 69.21 crore for two major CSR projects in Varanasi. The initiatives will modernise 119 parks, create two food streets, and revitalise significant heritage routes in the city.

A significant step was taken on Monday towards modernising Kashi's urban infrastructure and preserving its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for two ambitious projects in Varanasi, worth over Rs 69.21 crore, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Under this plan, 119 parks will be renovated for Rs 48 crore, and two modern food street hubs will be developed in Sarnath and Maidagin. These agreements were signed at a ceremony held at the Taj Hotel, in the distinguished presence of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam, and BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna. On the occasion, BPCL Executive Director (HRS) D Parthasarathy, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) Vice-Chairman Purna Bora, KIPRF Director Amarendra Tiwari, along with several senior officials from BPCL and the district administration, were also present.

MoU for Park Renovation and Food Hubs

Under the first MoU, BPCL will provide a CSR contribution of Rs 48 crore. Under this initiative, 119 public parks in Varanasi will undergo redevelopment and beautification, incorporating amenities such as landscaping, walking pathways, open gyms, children's play equipment, drainage systems, lighting, and horticultural improvements. Additionally, the project entails developing two modern food street hubs located at Sarnath and Maidagin, equipped with organised vending infrastructure, water and sanitation facilities, CCTV surveillance, solar lighting, and enhanced visitor amenities. This project will be implemented through a partnership between BPCL, the Kashi Integrated Parking and Recreational Foundation (KIPRF), and Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL).

MoU for Heritage Corridor Revitalisation

Separately, a second MoU worth Rs 21.21 crore has been signed with the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) to revitalise key historical routes across the city. The heritage corridor stretching from Thatheri Heritage Lane to the Kaal Bhairav Temple will be refurbished. The facades along the route from Godowlia Crossing to Maidagin Crossing will be beautified. The lane leading to the Manikarnikeshwar Temple at Manikarnika Ghat will be redeveloped. These works will involve heritage-sensitive road construction, stone paving, facade renovation, installation of heritage-style lighting, signage, street furniture, murals, public art installations, and the creation of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

Project Impact and Timeline

Scheduled for completion within 36 months, these projects will significantly enhance Varanasi's civic amenities, urban aesthetics, environmental sustainability, and heritage tourism. Beyond providing world-class facilities for residents, pilgrims, and tourists, the initiative will also generate new livelihood opportunities for local vendors. (ANI)