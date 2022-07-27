'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

The T-shirt featured SSR artwork along with the phrase "Depression like drowning." The photograph quickly went viral once it was shared, and Boycott Flipkart became a trending topic. People have also filed complaints with Flipkart and even submitted a notice against the online shopping portal for selling T-shirts with a deceptive quotation.

To advertise and market their products, online websites and shopping apps frequently use unconventional methods. However, a few goods do not always appear to sit well with clients. In a similar incident, Boycott Flipkart trended on Twitter on Tuesday evening when one of his admirers saw a T-shirt referencing to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "depression" on the platform.

People have also filed complaints with Flipkart and even submitted a notice against the online shopping portal for selling T-shirts with a deceptive quotation. "As a common and responsible citizen, I shall issue notice on @Flipkart tonight (for authorising a material defaming a deceased)." "a Twitter user said Another user said, "#flipcart you can't sell your goods by dragging a dead guy." Consider their family members...karma will catch up with you shortly."

Sushant, 34, renowned for films like as Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, was discovered dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, shocking the film industry and others. He died in unexplained circumstances, causing a national outcry. The Mumbai Police first investigated the case, which was ultimately turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).