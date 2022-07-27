Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    The T-shirt featured SSR artwork along with the phrase "Depression like drowning." The photograph quickly went viral once it was shared, and Boycott Flipkart became a trending topic. People have also filed complaints with Flipkart and even submitted a notice against the online shopping portal for selling T-shirts with a deceptive quotation.

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    To advertise and market their products, online websites and shopping apps frequently use unconventional methods. However, a few goods do not always appear to sit well with clients. In a similar incident, Boycott Flipkart trended on Twitter on Tuesday evening when one of his admirers saw a T-shirt referencing to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "depression" on the platform.

    The T-shirt featured SSR artwork along with the phrase "Depression like drowning." The photograph quickly went viral once it was shared, and Boycott Flipkart became a trending topic.

    Also Read | Flipkart launches virtual try-on feature for beauty products; All about it

    People have also filed complaints with Flipkart and even submitted a notice against the online shopping portal for selling T-shirts with a deceptive quotation. "As a common and responsible citizen, I shall issue notice on @Flipkart tonight (for authorising a material defaming a deceased)." "a Twitter user said Another user said, "#flipcart you can't sell your goods by dragging a dead guy." Consider their family members...karma will catch up with you shortly."

    Also Read | Amazon's 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here 

    Also Read | Want free sandwiches for life from Subway? Here's how you can get it 

    Sushant, 34, renowned for films like as Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, was discovered dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, shocking the film industry and others. He died in unexplained circumstances, causing a national outcry. The Mumbai Police first investigated the case, which was ultimately turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Supreme Court upholds the validity of various PMLA provisions

    Setback for Karti Chidambaram, SC upholds right to arrest under PMLA

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you gcw

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you

    BJP youth leader hacked to death in Karnataka by bike borne assailants gcw

    BJP youth leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants, CM says culprits to be arrested soon

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office Collection Report Day 5 drb

    Shamshera Box Office Report: On day 5, Ranbeer Kapoor’s film struggles to earn Rs 50 crore

    MP resident gets Rs 3419 crore electricity bill for a month hospitalised gcw

    MP resident gets Rs 3,419 crore electricity bill for a month, hospitalised

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video - gps

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon