    Flipkart launches virtual try-on feature for beauty products; All about it

    Users will be able to digitally test on lipstick, foundation, eyeshadow, kajal, eyeliner, compact, concealer, highlighter, blush, and mascara from top brands such as Lakmé, Maybelline, Blue Heaven, Faces Canada, and L'Oréal Paris.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    Flipkart has announced the launch of a beauty extension to its augmented reality-led app feature, Virtual Try-On. Users will be able to digitally test on lipstick, foundation, eyeshadow, kajal, eyeliner, compact, concealer, highlighter, blush, and mascara from top brands such as Lakmé, Maybelline, Blue Heaven, Faces Canada, and L'Oréal Paris. "This new version is expected to play a crucial role in providing unique immersive experiences for customers and assisting them in making educated purchases," according to Flipkart.

    The 'Try On' function may be found on the product page in the bottom right corner of the image gallery. After granting camera and gallery access, users may choose between a 'Live' Try-On or uploading a selfie to visually view how a product might appear on them, as well as save the image to share across other applications. Flipkart found an increase in conversion among users who tried on the make-up virtually on the product page against those who did not when testing the Virtual Try-On experience for Beauty goods across a few of brands as a pilot.

    Flipkart claims to have spoken with hundreds of beauty buyers of all ages from a variety of places, including metros and tier 2 towns, to better understand their issues and needs for an improved online shopping experience. According to the firm, the insights indicated that there was a large decline in purchases owing to the lack of shopping support tools, as well as a segment of customers who expressed the need to try on a product before purchasing. Taking these survey findings into consideration, Flipkart enhanced the Virtual Try-On option to include beautification.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
