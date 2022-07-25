Want free sandwiches for life from Subway? Here's how you can get it

Subway has devised a promotion that assures a lifetime supply of their sandwiches. It does, however, come with a condition. The American fast food chain is offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who agrees to get a footlong tattoo of the new Subway Series logo.

Restaurant deals and discounts are so numerous these days that it's nearly hard to keep track of them all. Our favourite meals may now be delivered to our doors thanks to an app-based food ordering system. However, the large range of selections has simply made us more confused than ever about what to order. There are, however, some deals that stand out from the crowd. These are either clear discounts or gifts in exchange for a minimum purchase.

Subway has devised a promotion that assures a lifetime supply of their sandwiches. It does, however, come with a condition. The American fast food chain is offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who agrees to get a footlong tattoo of the new Subway Series logo.

According to the deal, everyone who gets a tattoo of the Subway series logo measuring 12 inches by 12 inches would receive free sandwiches for life. According to the New York Post, Subway will organise a block party in Las Vegas on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. PT at Bad Apple Tattoo, where nine people will be eligible to receive the Subway Series logo tattoo painted by DJ Tambe or someone from his staff.

Also Read | Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

The offer is not very restrictive. The location of the tattoo is up to the individual. In exchange for a month of free subs, they can have a 2′′ by 2′′ tattoo on their wrist, bicep, or foot. However, the lifelong offer requires a candidate to have a 12′′ by 12′′ tattoo.

The individual who gets the footlong tattoo will not only get free subs for life, but also $50,000 in gift cards each year. Unfortunately, not all teens will be able to enter the competition. Only adults over the age of 21 are eligible. There's also the fact that the tattoos will be done on a first-come, first-served, and walk-in basis.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report