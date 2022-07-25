Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway? Here's how you can get it

    Subway has devised a promotion that assures a lifetime supply of their sandwiches. It does, however, come with a condition. The American fast food chain is offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who agrees to get a footlong tattoo of the new Subway Series logo.

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway Here s how you can get it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    Restaurant deals and discounts are so numerous these days that it's nearly hard to keep track of them all. Our favourite meals may now be delivered to our doors thanks to an app-based food ordering system. However, the large range of selections has simply made us more confused than ever about what to order. There are, however, some deals that stand out from the crowd. These are either clear discounts or gifts in exchange for a minimum purchase.

    Subway has devised a promotion that assures a lifetime supply of their sandwiches. It does, however, come with a condition. The American fast food chain is offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who agrees to get a footlong tattoo of the new Subway Series logo.

    According to the deal, everyone who gets a tattoo of the Subway series logo measuring 12 inches by 12 inches would receive free sandwiches for life. According to the New York Post, Subway will organise a block party in Las Vegas on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. PT at Bad Apple Tattoo, where nine people will be eligible to receive the Subway Series logo tattoo painted by DJ Tambe or someone from his staff.

    Also Read | Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

    The offer is not very restrictive. The location of the tattoo is up to the individual. In exchange for a month of free subs, they can have a 2′′ by 2′′ tattoo on their wrist, bicep, or foot. However, the lifelong offer requires a candidate to have a 12′′ by 12′′ tattoo.

    The individual who gets the footlong tattoo will not only get free subs for life, but also $50,000 in gift cards each year. Unfortunately, not all teens will be able to enter the competition. Only adults over the age of 21 are eligible. There's also the fact that the tattoos will be done on a first-come, first-served, and walk-in basis.

    Also Read | Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Withdrawing Rs 10,000 from SBI ATM? You will need an OTP

    Withdrawing Rs 10,000 from SBI ATM? You will need an OTP

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google cofounder s wife Check out SpaceX CEO s reply gcw

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Check out SpaceX CEO's reply

    GST on pre packaged goods and food packets Blame states claiming revenue loss says official gcw

    GST on pre-packaged goods and food packets: Blame states claiming revenue loss, says official

    Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; know dates here - adt

    Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; know dates here

    ITR filing: No need to file returns for senior citizens under certain conditions; know details - adt

    ITR filing: No need to file returns for senior citizens under certain conditions; know details

    Recent Stories

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more RBA

    Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more

    Meme Boys Exclusive In Tamil films I am quite the meme material Badava Gopi drb

    'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon