    Boundary wall of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses; one dead

    A section of the boundary wall at Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi collapsed onto the road below, resulting in one fatality and injuries to several individuals. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, aged 53. Four individuals sustained injuries, with one person trapped under the debris.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    A portion of the boundary wall at the Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi collapsed onto the road below, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to some individuals. Five people were admitted to the GTB Hospital after the incident, where one was declared brought dead, and four others are undergoing treatment. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, 53, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

    Officers said that the incident took place at 11 am on when one portion of the metro station boundary wall on the eastern side fell down on the road below.

    “Four people were injured while one person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured while others sustained minor injuries,” DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. A few bikes were also damaged in the incident.

    The officer said that police personnel, along with public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped from under the debris. “He was riding a scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the GTB Hospital,” said the DCP.

    A probe is underway into the matter, DCP Tirkey said, and a case will be filed under relevant sections.

    Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said that they received a call at 11 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Two injured people were rescued by the fire department officials, while two others were already sent to the hospital by the public.

    A unit of the Delhi Fire Service and police are still present at the spot.

    According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), two DMRC officials -- a manager and a junior engineer -- in the Civil Department have been suspended pending enquiry. The DMRC will also provide compensation of Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 15 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

    The Gokulpuri metro station, which falls on the Pink Line, has been temporarily closed. The train services from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on a single line. Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normally, the DMRC said. 

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
