The Bombay High Court reprimanded Vijay Mallya, stating he cannot seek relief while avoiding court. The bench gave the fugitive businessman a final chance to clarify his intent to return to India before it hears his petition against his fugitive status.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reprimanded fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, saying that he cannot seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. The court gave Mallya a final chance to clarify if he intends to return to India. Mallya's petition challenges the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the declaration of his fugitiveness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrashekhar was hearing Vijay Mallya's petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the proceedings declaring him a fugitive. The bench stated that it was inclined to record that Mallya was evading the court's jurisdiction and therefore could not expect relief in his petition.

The court said, "You must return. If you do not return, we cannot hear your petition. You are evading the court process, so you can't seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. Nevertheless, in fairness, we are not dismissing the case and are giving you another chance." The court adjourned the case until next week.

MEA Reiterates Commitment to Bring Back Fugitives

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that the government remains fully committed to ensuring that economic fugitives wanted in India return to face trial. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that while several legal processes are involved, the government is actively pursuing the return of economic offenders, including high-profile names like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.

"We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country. Several layers of legalities are involved, but we are working to bring them back so they can face trial before the courts here," he said.

Both Mallya and Modi face charges of financial irregularities in India, though they have denied the allegations.

15 Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders

In Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that as of October 31, 2025, a total of 15 individuals have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. Of these, nine were involved in large-scale financial fraud against public-sector banks, resulting in a principal loss of Rs 26,645 crore. Interest accrued on these loans up to October 31, 2025, amounts to Rs 31,437 crore, while Rs 19,187 crore has been recovered from the offenders.

Earlier, Mallya questioned the Central government and public sector banks over what he described as inconsistent statements on the amounts recovered from him, and demanded the appointment of a retired judge to investigate the matter. (ANI)