A bomb threat email was received for a Lufthansa flight en route from Frankfurt to Hyderabad. Details are awaited. This incident follows a recent hoax bomb threat on May 16 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources. More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

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Previous Hoax Threat at Hyderabad Airport

Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said. According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found. "We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said. (ANI)