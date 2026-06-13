A bomb threat email was received for a Lufthansa flight en route from Frankfurt to Hyderabad. Details are awaited. This incident follows a recent hoax bomb threat on May 16 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources. More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.
Previous Hoax Threat at Hyderabad Airport
Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said. According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found. "We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)