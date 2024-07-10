India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

Stressing the importance of the event, FIA announced that the Guest of Honour for the occasion will be Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi, which will only add to the interest in the event that thousands of people from the Indian diaspora in the New York area are waiting for.

The 42nd Annual India Day Parade NYC, set to take place on August 18 in Manhattan, will prominently feature a tableau showcasing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, announced the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) during a curtain-raiser event at the Consulate General of India in New York.

The parade in question is to take place this year and is dedicated to the Indian Independence Day; the event will showcase the cultural richness of India on Madison Avenue, a major street that will be filled with the spirit of India as symbolised by the tricolor flag and the sound of patriotic and popular Indian songs.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, also stressed on the historical and cultural significance of the parade and assured the consulate's full support to bring India's cultural heritage to the people of New York.

FIA President Dr. Avinash Gupta highlighted the theme of the parade this year, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' meaning 'the world is one family' which is a cultural essence of India.

One of the major attractions of the night was the presentation of a video that captured the process of designing and building the Ram Mandir float which was one of the main attractions of the parade and measured 18 feet in length, 9 feet in width and 8 feet in height. This model of the recently built Ayodhya Ram Mandir is an emblem of cultural identity and a significant achievement for the Indian community across the world.

Some of the organizations that were present included Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Siddhivinayak Temple and many others and they displayed a model of the Ram Mandir float. The actual Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was built and was earlier this year dedicated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya talked about the history of FIA and urged people to come forward and participate in the parade to make it successful in presenting the diverse culture of India to the people of New York and the tri-state region.

