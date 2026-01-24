Following PM Modi's 'CMC government' (corruption, mafia, crime) attack on the DMK, spokesperson TKS Elangovan hit back, calling the BJP 'blatant liars' and the country's 'most corrupt party,' citing electoral bonds and other issues.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan took a jibe at the Prime Minister and said that he knew where the criminals came from and people of Tamil Nadu know that they are blatant liars.

Speaking to ANI, TKS Elangovan said, "I know where the criminals come from. In Tamil Nadu, there were no criminals, but the BJP had come here... The BJP is the most corrupt party in the country...Electoral bonds were discontinued because they were a corrupt means for the BJP to raise funds from big industrial houses...The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, did not visit Manipur. Houses in Uttar Pradesh were demolished"

Elangovan on Drug Mafia Allegations

Reacting to the allegation that the drug mafia in Tamil Nadu was liberal and drug exercise in youth had increased, he said that drugs came from Gujarat, where PM Modi was the chief minister for about ten years. "Drugs come from Gujarat, where he was the chief minister for about ten years. The people carrying drugs to Tamil Nadu from Gujarat were arrested here. Gujarat is a dry state, but drink and drugs are freely available there," he said.

On Law and Order in Tamil Nadu

Reacting to the allegation that law and order had deteriorated under the DMK, Elangovan said that whenever a crime occurred, the police acted immediately. "So far, there is no case where the culprit has not been arrested. During the AIADMK rule, someone went to the then CM Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate and killed the watchman and looted the house; they are not yet arrested," he added.

Accusations Against Central Government

"The Central government does not give any money to Tamil Nadu...The people of Tamil Nadu know that they are blatant liars," he added.

PM Modi's 'CMC Government' Jibe at DMK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, saying the countdown for its exit has begun and a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, PM Modi took several jibes at the DMK, saying the party has betrayed the people's trust and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government". "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power."

'DMK Serves a Single Family'

He alleged that Tamil Nadu's government lacks "democratic values and accountability". "The DMK government serves the interests of a single family rather than the people of the state. Opportunities for advancement within the DMK seem limited, often favouring those connected by dynasty or those willing to engage in corruption, mistreatment of women, or disrespect of our culture," he said.

"As a result, only individuals who are willing to participate in such behaviours are being promoted within the party. This has had serious consequences for Tamil Nadu, as the state suffers from the effects of these actions," he added.

The Prime Minister said the "massive crowd" present here is sending a strong message in Tamil Nadu and the nation. "The message that Tamil Nadu is now ready for a change. The state wants liberation from the misrule of DMK and wants the BJP-NDA government," he said. (ANI)