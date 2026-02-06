BJP's Syed Zafar Islam hit out at Rahul Gandhi, calling his behaviour 'childish' after opposition MPs walked out of Parliament. He alleged they create a ruckus for 'screen time' and disrupt proceedings to avoid being exposed on key issues.

Opposition Seeks 'Screen Time' with 'Childish Behaviour'

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Friday in an attack at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called his behavior in the Parliament "childish" over the recent incident of opposition MPs walking out from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Islam said that the opposition aims to grab screen time on television by pulling political stunts and creating a ruckus, rather than addressing and discussing their core issues against which they have been protesting. "Parliament was held hostage by childish behaviour. For the first time, the Prime Minister's address was stopped because there was a possibility of an attack on him. The behaviour displayed by the opposition MPs today clearly shows their irresponsible conduct, where they are not concerned about their image, nor the country, but only want to be seen protesting on television. If there is an issue for protest, it should be discussed, but they come to the House and say they want to discuss it, but they don't actually want to. They start creating a ruckus as soon as they enter the House," he told ANI.

'Opposition Disrupts House to Avoid Being Exposed'

The BJP spokesperson criticised the opposition, stating that they try to delay or end the House proceedings to prevent being "exposed." "Despite the agreement in the Business Committee, when they come to the floor of the House, instead of discussion, they protest, and their entire focus is on preventing the House from functioning because if the House functions, they will be further exposed. They have tried to bring the country down. They have also compromised the country's national security, and whenever they are exposed, they walk out or try to disrupt the House. Today, they presented another example of this behaviour, even as the country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Childlike Mentality' Condemned Amid FTA Deals

Furthermore, Islam took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, calling his behaviour "childlike," and condemned the MPs for following his lead by walking out of the parliament at a time when India has signed FTAs with the European Union and the United States, giving it an edge over competitor nations. "Today, FTAs were signed with the European Union and the US. We already have FTAs with countries that account for more than two-thirds of the world's economy and GDP. This is a huge achievement in itself that the US has given us better tariffs than the countries we compete with, so that we can compete more effectively. Yet, the opposition leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, with his childish mentality, behave like children, stubbornly insisting on something, and today all the MPs followed that childish insistence, and the way they behaved deserves the strongest condemnation," he stated. (ANI)