BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed opposition parties for criticising PM Modi's appeal on reducing imports. He accused them of spreading anarchy and taking an 'anti-country' stance for political gain amid the global crisis.

BJP Slams Opposition's 'Anti-Country' Stance

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has slammed opposition parties over their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals to citizens to avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in daily lives in view of the supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis and accused them of "spreading anarchy on social and political levels" for their political advantage.

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The BJP leader said all countries are facing energy cost escalation and the government has made constant efforts to provide relief to people. He said there is war in West Asia and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for years. "Even on the borders of countries like Thailand and Cambodia, there is tension... Not only security but also economic and energy crises have arisen before the entire world. The situation today is that petroleum prices have risen by 20-40% in America and Europe, and up to 60% in African countries... At this time, if the Prime Minister has made an appeal to all citizens of our country to remain vigilant, alert, and cautious... The opposition's accusation on this is regrettable and unfortunate," he told ANI.

Trivedi alleged that opposition parties are taking an "anti-country" stance. "At this time of global crisis, they should rise above their spiteful politics... The opposition is once again making the same mistake when, in opposing the government, BJP, and Prime Minister Modi, it is crossing into the realm of anti-country stance... Today, the opposition should tell which region of the world is not currently grappling with economic, strategic, or energy crises... We want to ask the opposition: Are you in favor of ensuring India's future economic and energy security or not? Trivedi asked.

"The way you are spreading anarchy on social and political levels for your own political advantage, are you not trying to gain benefit by spreading chaos on the issues of economic and security?" he added.

'Opposition Would Be Called Fools Elsewhere'

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also launched a scathing attack on the opposition. "If our opposition were in any other place, they would be called fools... They have been trying to confuse people and spread chaos from the very beginning. They should consider that the oil and fuel crisis is a global crisis. As of today, every country in the world is facing it... In such a situation, not only our country but the entire world is going to face this crisis. This is the result of our Prime Minister's farsightedness that no such crisis has arisen yet, or we are not having to face it directly. Gas is also available, vehicles are also running," he said.

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad yesterday, urged people to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to rethink discretionary spending, including avoiding foreign travel. He also appealed to people to explore ways to reduce foreign expenditure, such as reconsidering destination weddings abroad or limiting excessive gold purchases for a year.

PM Modi also called for the revival of work-from-home practices. He urged people to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer carpooling, adopt electric vehicles and move towards natural farming practices in order to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.