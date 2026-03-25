TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP's 'triple engine' in Nandigram for its lack of development. He highlighted the success of the 'Sebaashray' health camp and urged voters to bring TMC's 'single engine' to power for progress.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has a triple engine in Nandigram with MP, MLA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, yet still they have given nothing to the Assembly constituency.

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While adressing a workers' meeting in Nandigram ahead of the polls, he said that over 50,000 people came to attend "Sebaashray," a mega health camp. "For 15 days, Sebaashray was running, and the response and love from the Nandigram people were exceptional. Many people tried to spread rumours related to Sebaashray, but more than 50,000 people had come to the camp and showered blessings and trust on us."

Banerjee further stressed upon working hard in regions where the TMC couldn't perform well in previous elections. "Booths where we didn't perform well in 2021 and 2024. We need to work there and strengthen it," he added.

Banerjee Questions Adhikari's Contribution

Criticising BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, he questioned him about the development progress in the Nandigram Assembly constituency. "We have fielded someone who will stay here. Unlike Suvendu Adhikari, who never stays here. How many houses has Suvendu got for local people or a development scheme? Let him produce his report card. When people asked Suvendu about roads, he replied to those women to leave all this, and first you put a saffron flag at your house."

Assuring development, he urged the people to entrust the TMC with power, "In Nandigram they have triple engine; MP, MLA and PM Modi at Centre, still they have given nothing. Bring the TMC single engine for development. If they threaten you, I appeal to my mothers and sisters, come out of your houses to shoo them away."

TMC Accuses BJP of Communal Politics

The TMC leader further stressed that the TMC does not support violence. "Our religion never taught us to promote violence. The BJP has unleashed communal hatred politics here," he said.

Campaign Strategy for Bhabanipur

Earlier on Sunday, Banerjee asked the party workers to promote CM Mamata Banerjee's '10 Pledges' mentioned in the manifesto among the public, party sources said.

Addressing an internal meeting of party workers in Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency, Abhishek Banerjee asked them to inform the public about "fundamental differences" between the TMC government in the state and the BJP in the Centre.

Banerjee said, "Our battle is to ensure that the Trinamool Congress, and Mamata Banerjee, win Bhabanipur with an even larger margin and lead than before. We must make people understand that the BJP is a corrupt party. This is something that needs to be conveyed to the people. This Bengal will not bow down; Bhabanipur must emerge as the frontrunner within Kolkata."

He said, "We have not forgotten the deprivation inflicted by the Central Government. We will take our report card directly to the common people. Those who were nowhere to be found until now are engaging in politics in the name of religion. We must make the common people understand these realities. Alongside highlighting our own schemes, we must also demonstrate to the public the fundamental differences between our government and that of Narendra Modi."