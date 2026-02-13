BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized TN CM MK Stalin's Rs 5,000 aid for women as an 'election fear' tactic. She defended the Centre, pointing to the state's debt and suggesting the money given to women will end up at TASMAC.

Soundararajan condemns state for blaming Centre

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday described Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement of Rs 5,000 aid for 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme as driven by "election fear and fever."

Soundararajan said the state government was unnecessarily blaming the Central Government. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "First of all, I condemn Stalin for blaming the Central Government...This is an ongoing scheme and nobody is going to block it. Whatever you want to, you do. Why are you blaming the Centre? They are very proud that women got it before morning. You should thank the PM for Digital India and Jan Dhan accounts. Because of these proactive measures, you are able to deposit it."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The debt of Tamil Nadu Government is from Rs 4.5 lakh crores to Rs 9.5 lakh crores...So, they are getting a debt and giving schemes. Even want the women to be empowered but we are empowering them in a straightforward way through Mudra Loans...Here, what you are giving to women is going to TASMAC as your income. So, all of this is because of election fear and fever," she said.

Stalin announces advance payment, 'summer special package'

Her remarks come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced earlier today that Rs 3,000 has been credited in advance to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a "summer special package". In total, CM Stalin deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women across the state.

Stalin alleges efforts to block scheme, promises future hike

In a post on X, Stalin said the Rs 3,000 amount was given as an advance payment for the months of February, March and April. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months, citing the upcoming elections, but said his government acted ahead of time to ensure beneficiaries did not face any disruption.

"For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it. Citing the elections as a reason, they are trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months. But our #DravidianModel government has acted ahead of them! As an advance for the months of February, March, and April - ₹3,000, along with a summer special package of ₹2,000! A total of ₹5,000 has been credited this morning to all 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," the post read.

He added that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the current Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if voted back to power, calling it a promise to Tamil Nadu women. "With the support of #WinningTamilWomen, we will continue to win! Under #DravidianModel 2.0, we will increase the ₹1,000 Women's Rights Grant to ₹2,000! This is the promise that Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin makes to my sisters! #WeWillWinTogether," the post further read.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of the year. (ANI)