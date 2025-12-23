Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma met new BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin in Delhi to discuss the state's roadmap. Nabin, the party's youngest-ever working president, will also co-chair an MP meeting to plan the Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Nitin Nabin in Delhi today on the occasion of his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President. Senior leaders from Rajasthan visited New Delhi today to discuss a roadmap for the state's future. The meeting concluded with a collective pledge to work under Nabin's guidance to transform Rajasthan into a hub of growth, ensuring that the party's vision for the public remains the top priority. "Today in New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with the National Working President of the BJP, Shri Nitin Nabin Ji. During the meeting, we held detailed discussions on strengthening the organisation in Rajasthan, upcoming action plans, and accelerating public welfare works. We are fully committed to taking Rajasthan to new heights of development under your guidance, said Bhajanlal Sharma."

MPs to Strategise on Sansad Khel Mahotsav

The first meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament will be held on Tuesday and will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, along with National Working President Nitin Nabin. The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 9 pm through video conferencing.

According to a BJP source, the meeting will focus on finalising the strategy to organise the Sansad Khel Mahotsav successfully. "The focus of the meeting will be on finalising the strategy to ensure the successful organisation of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. Detailed discussions will be held on coordination and preparations related to the event," a party source said.

During the meeting, BJP Working President Nitin Nabin will be formally introduced to the party's MPs. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will also attend the meeting, along with BJP President JP Nadda and Working President Nitin Nabin. All BJP MPs are expected to participate in the meeting.

About the New Working President

Nabin is visting Bihar today to participate in various party programs and interact with workers and elected representatives. This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President.

Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on December 14, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership. This move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's organisational structure and recognise talent from various states. Nabin, a 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA, brings rich experience in governance and party organisation to the role. (ANI)