BJP's Pratul Shah Deo has accused the TMC government in West Bengal of 'atrocities' and 'appeasement' politics, alleging that Mamata Banerjee is deliberately not providing land for fencing to give a 'free rein to Bangladeshi infiltrators'.

BJP Accuses TMC of 'Atrocities and Appeasement'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of "atrocities" and "appeasement" politics, alleging failure on land fencing and asserting that such practices will soon come to an end.

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Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "Every citizen of Bengal should read the BJP's chargesheet against TMC so that they can understand how atrocities were committed against Hindus and women there, how there were lathi charges, how Sanatanis were insulted, how there was tampering with the faith of Hindus."

"The central government has been pleading for a long time to provide land for fencing because land acquisition is a state government matter, but Mamata Banerjee wants to give free rein to Bangladeshi infiltrators, so she is not carrying out land acquisition. This game of appeasement is going to end in just a few days," he added.

West Bengal Election Details

The election will be conducted in West Bengal in two phases on 23 April and 29 April in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Electorate Breakdown

West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters.

The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years.

The electoral rolls also list 4,16,089 electors marked as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), 1,152 electors identified as third gender, and 3,78,979 senior citizens aged 85 and above.

The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.