BJP's Ganesh Khankar voiced a 'positive view' on former Mayor Kishori Pednekar becoming the Leader of Opposition in BMC, welcoming cooperation. This political shift follows the Mahayuti alliance's recent win in the Maharashtra civic elections.

BJP's Positive Stance on Opposition Leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group Leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ganesh Khankar, stated that he takes a "positive view" of the former Mayor and (Shiv Sena-UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar as the likely leader of opposition in BMC. Khankar stated that he recently learned about this topic, and he takes a "positive view of these things", highlighting that Pednekar previously served as the mayor. Acknowledging her work, he said, "We will respectfully consider and honour her suggestions while working," adding that the BJP would field a Marathi candidate anyway.

"If they are saying this now, then we thank them. The ruling party has fielded a candidate. If the opposition party has taken a stand, then we welcome it," he stated. Emphasising that many things will gradually become clear to the public, he welcomed those "who should join us for the betterment of Mumbai." "The public has given us the opportunity to work. Our participation is necessary; we should work together, and we welcome them," he further added.

Kishori Pednekar's New Role

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar was elected leader of the Shiv Sena UBT corporators on January 21. She secured victory in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation election from Ward No. 199, defeating Rupal Kusale of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Mahayuti's Historic Win in BMC

It comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies swept the Maharashtra civic elections, winning 25 of 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This marks a significant shift in power, ending the Thackeray family's nearly three-decade dominance over the BMC. The Mahayuti alliance crossed the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC, securing 118 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 29 seats.

In a historic shift at the BMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Ritu Tawde as the Mahayuti alliance's nominee for the post of Mumbai Mayor on Saturday. The nomination marks the end of the Shiv Sena's 25-year-long streak of holding the mayor post and signals a significant decline in the Thackeray family's nearly three-decade dominance over the BMC. (ANI)