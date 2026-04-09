BJP's Nitin Nabin attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging "step-motherly treatment" and failure to ensure women's safety, citing Sandeshkhali. He urged voters to protect Bengal's 'Maa, Mati, Manush' from the ruling dispensation.

BJP Slams Mamata Govt on Women's Safety, 'Step-Motherly Treatment'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that people in West Bengal have been subjected to "step-motherly treatment."

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Criticising the ruling dispensation, Nabin said the government, which came to power with the slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' has failed to ensure safety and security, particularly for women. He claimed that women across the state are facing a "sense of insecurity," citing incidents from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar, Park Street, and Kamduni, and questioned the accountability of the government.

Raising concerns over what he described as a changing demographic landscape, the BJP leader termed it a challenge to the safety of women and society. "The government led by Mamata Didi has subjected the people of West Bengal to step-motherly treatment, a government that rose to power on the slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Soil, and People), and which continues to govern today...Today, the mothers and sisters of West Bengal are facing a pervasive sense of insecurity, from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar, and from Park Street to Kamduni. Who is responsible for rendering them so vulnerable? Is the shifting demographic landscape not posing a direct challenge to our mothers and sisters? I urge the youth of West Bengal: the time has come to vote against those who are humiliating your mothers and sisters. This time, the moment has arrived for us to safeguard our 'Maa' (Mother), to protect our 'Mati' (Soil), and to secure our 'Manush' (People)", he said.

PM Modi Vows to End 'Mafia Rule', Restore Industry

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that only a BJP-NDA government can restore Asansol's industrial strength and free the region from what he called "mafia rule", while criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Addressing a public rally, PM Modi said, "This election is not just about changing the government. This is an election to restore Asansol's old industrial strength. This is an election to break free from mafia rule. Only the BJP-NDA government can accomplish this task."

He also alleged mismanagement and corruption under successive governments, including Congress, the Left, and the TMC. "Over the past several decades, Bengal has tried trusting every party. But all of them have only betrayed the people of Bengal, crushed the dreams of Bengal's people into the dust, and trampled the future of Bengal's people. That's why people no longer want to rely on mere words; the people of Bengal now want to judge based on actions and track records. The strongest track record of developing Bengal and advancing it on the path of progress lies only with the BJP," PM Modi said.

West Bengal Assembly Election Context

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2021, the Trinamool Congress secured a landslide victory with 213 seats. The BJP won 77 seats, while the Congress and the Left Front failed to win any seats. (ANI)