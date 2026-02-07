BJP National President Nitin Nabin launched the 'Wall Writing' campaign in Thrissur, kicking off the party's election charge in Kerala. Joined by state leaders, he addressed enthusiastic supporters, vowing to strengthen the BJP's presence in the state.

BJP Launches Election Charge with 'Wall Writing' Campaign

In a demonstration of grassroots solidarity, BJP National President Nitin Nabin joined hands with dedicated karyakartas at Booth No. 164 in Thrissur Town on Saturday, spearheading the party's ambitious Wall Writing campaign. This event marked the official launch of the BJP's election charge in Kerala, signalling a new era of political resolve in the state.

The atmosphere was nothing short of electric, fueled by the extraordinary and infectious enthusiasm of the party karyakartas and the local citizenry. This massive groundswell of support was truly remarkable, signalling a powerful and undeniable momentum as the people of Kerala embrace the vision of a stronger, more vibrant state. The National President was accompanied by Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and all senior leaders of Kerala State BJP at this event.

Nabin's Address to Party Cadres

Addressing a sea of energetic supporters, Nabin declared that the BJP Kerala karyakartas are fully committed to an unwavering mission: strengthening the party's presence from Panchayat to Parliament. He emphasised that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is one of progress, integrity, and national pride, must reach every booth and every household across the state.

Nabin paid a stirring tribute to the BJP karykartas in Kerala, honoring their profound sacrifices in the face of adversity. With absolute conviction, he proclaimed that their dedication would not be in vain, asserting that "the Lotus will surely bloom in Kerala."

Focus on a Prosperous Kerala

The Wall Writing campaign serves as a clarion call to all party cadres, symbolizing the BJP's direct and indelible connection with the people of Kerala. As the party moves forward with renewed vigor, it remains focused on building a stronger, more prosperous Kerala in alignment with the national vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Kerala will go for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026, to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.