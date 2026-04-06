BJP leader CR Kesavan has strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'illiterate' remark, calling it an insult to the nation and demanding an apology. Kharge made the statement at a rally in Kerala criticising PM Modi.

BJP Slams 'Atrocious' Remarks

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks referring to people in Gujarat and other places as "illiterate," calling the statement "most condemnable" and an insult to the nation. "Mallikarjun Kharge's atrocious remarks abusing the people of Gujarat and other places as illiterate is most condemnable. His statement is a scathing insult to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel ji and other patriots. He has made a direct attack on the self-respect and dignity of every citizen of India," he told ANI.

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Kesavan further accused the Congress of maintaining a "prejudiced mentality," saying, "We have seen what better can you expect from the Congress party, which has always harboured a prejudiced mentality." Kesavan also claimed there was widespread anger over Kharge's remarks and demanded an apology. "There is much anger and backlash in the country over his remarks. And Mr Kharge owes an apology to every citizen of India," he added.

Context of the Controversy

The controversy stems from remarks made by Kharge during a rally in Keralam, where he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not the people of Keralam.

Further Allegations at Kerala Rally

Kharge also alleged that both leaders favour centralisation of power and accused the BJP and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front of working in tandem to keep the Congress out of power in the poll-bound state. The Congress president further highlighted issues such as alleged corruption, labour concerns in tea plantations, and economic challenges in Keralam under the current government.

Political Backlash Ahead of Polls

With Keralam heading to polls on April 9, Kharge's remarks have triggered a sharp political backlash, with BJP leaders intensifying their attacks on the Congress leadership. The Assembly results will be declared on May 4.