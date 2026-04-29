West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya mocked CM Mamata Banerjee, saying if her victory thoughts help her sleep, she shouldn't be disturbed. He asserted that the "TMC will be swept by BJP" and that "Didi is going on May 4."

BJP Mocks Mamata's Victory Claim

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that "if the thought of TMC's victory lets her sleep at night, she should not be disturbed," further claiming that "TMC will be swept by BJP after the counting day."

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"If thinking about this helps someone's sleep for two days, you shouldn't have the desire to disrupt it, and neither should I. Say whatever you want. Didi is going on May 4," he told ANI. The remark comes after CM Banerjee claimed that TMC will win the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 with a two-thirds majority.

TMC Blamed for Violence, 'Khela is Done'

Speaking on the violence that occurred at some booths during polling, he alleged that the "TMC is the reason that the entire State is losing, and the world can see that."

"What is the Trinamool Congress's culture? What is its style of functioning? If someone can surround Abhaya's mother and shout such slogans, the entire country is watching. All of West Bengal is losing, the Trinamool Congress is the reason, and the whole world is seeing it," he said.

Further, he mocked Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, saying, "Khela is done. The game is over. This election was people vs Mamata. No vote for Mamata. Khela ended."

The 'Khela Hobe' Slogan

The 'Khela Hobe' slogan was a rallying cry of the TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections held in 2021, which it won by a landslide. Notably, this slogan became immensely popular and unofficially became the theme of the poll battle between TMC and BJP.

Polling Concludes Amid High Turnout

The remarks came as West Bengal concluded its final day of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)