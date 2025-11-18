BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of celebrating the Red Fort blast. Mufti had earlier blamed the incident on the Centre's failed policies in Jammu and Kashmir and its divisive politics.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti over her "false" statements on the November 10 Red Fort blast. The former minister accused Mehbooba Mufti of celebrating the "terrorist incident " and vowed that tthe terrorists involved in the blast would not be spared. "Mehbooba Mufti is making false statements. She is celebrating the terrorist incident... The terrorists involved will not be spared, and action is being taken against everyone... For the entire Muslim community, Muslim clerics should come forward and inspire people that the way educated people are being complicit in terrorist conspiracies is tragic. But Mehbooba Mufti is making such statements to justify terrorism in Kashmir, which is very sad," Hussain told ANI.

PDP chief blames Centre's J&K policies for blast

His remarks came after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack against the Central Government, alleging that the November 10 Red Fort blast case in the national capital reflects a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir. Twelve people lost their lives, and several others were injured in the blast. While addressing a Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on November 16, the PDP chief said, "You (Central government) told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort."

"You promised to make J-K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe. I don't know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists... If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation. You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?"

Divisive politics taking precedence over national security: Mufti

She further alleged that divisive politics has taken precedence over national security. "You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" she asked.

"I don't know if the people in Delhi understand this, or do they think that the more Hindu-Muslim division there is, the more bloodshed there will be, the more polarisation there will be in the country, the more voters they will get? I think they should think again. The country is much bigger than a chair," she said. (ANI)