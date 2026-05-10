Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th CM of West Bengal after BJP's historic 2026 election win, ending TMC's 15-year rule. BJP's Arun Singh and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed the victory as a milestone for development.

BJP leaders hail 'historic' win

(BJP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh on Sunday welcomed his party's first-ever government formation in the state, saying it marks a historic milestone for the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The BJP has formed its government in West Bengal for the first time under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Suvendu Adhikari will work for the development of West Bengal."

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Echoing similar thoughts, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday also expressed confidence that the new government would set benchmarks in development and good governance. He congratulated Suvendu Adhikari and said the state will play a significant role in the Viksit Bharat journey. The Chief Minister said the day was historic and that the BJP's spectacular victory represented the triumph of the resolve for a developed India by 2047.

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and several senior leaders. Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), were also present. Adhikari was administered the oath by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata.

BJP's Decisive Mandate

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the TMC's 15-year rule, which was reduced to 80 seats. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)