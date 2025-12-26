BJP's Dushyant Gautam has filed a complaint in Uttarakhand, alleging a criminal conspiracy to defame him with a fake audio clip. A case has been registered against ex-MLA Suresh Rathore and an actress for circulating clips linking him to the Ankita Bhandari case.

Gautam Alleges Criminal Conspiracy

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary and former MP Dushyant Gautam, who is also the party's in-charge for Uttarakhand, has sent a complaint letter to the Home Secretary of Uttarakhand, alleging that false and malicious allegations are being spread against him through the media and social media platforms.

In a letter dated December 25, Dushyant Gautam stated that he is a social and political worker with a long-standing public presence across the country. He claimed that specific individuals with criminal intent, as part of a criminal conspiracy, have created a fake and fabricated audio recording, which is being circulated through media and social media in an attempt to damage his reputation. The BJP's state in-charge said in his complaint that the entire matter is part of a well-planned conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his honour and credibility by spreading misleading, defamatory, and false content. In his letter, Dushyant Gautam also enclosed a list of media organisations, social media pages, and digital platforms that are allegedly involved in circulating the fake material.

FIR Lodged Against Ex-MLA, Actress

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a case has been registered at Bahadrabad Police Station in Haridwar against former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and actress Urmila Sanawar for allegedly circulating misleading audio and video clips on social media to tarnish the image of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, related to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. According to the Haridwar Police, the FIR was lodged on a complaint from Dharmendra, an office-bearer of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara. The complainant alleged that the circulated audio and video clips contained claims linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and were shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of Dushyant Gautam, who serves as the International President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and National President of the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.

Police Investigation and Case Background

Station House Officer (SO) Ankur Sharma of Bahadrabad said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken after the facts and evidence related to the allegations are verified.

The Ankita Bhandari murder case involves the killing of a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara Resort in Rishikesh, who was allegedly pressured to provide "special services" to VIP guests. Three accused, including the resort owner Pulkit Arya, were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025.

The controversy follows Sanawar's claim of being Rathore's second wife, leading to his BJP expulsion due to Uttarakhand's polygamy ban. Rathore denies this, citing a film shoot.