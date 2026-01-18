AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has accused the BJP of having a DNA to 'divide India'. He warned that the saffron party is targeting the state only to 'destroy Tamil Nadu culture' ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

'BJP's DNA is to divide India': Congress

Asserting that Bharatiya Janata Party's DNA is to "divide India", Tamil Nadu All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday warned that the BJP is targeting the state only to "destroy Tamil Nadu culture". Speaking to ANI, Chodankar said, "BJP is working to divide India. They want to divide Tamil Nadu also. That is their DNA. They should not bother about what we are doing. They're coming to Tamil Nadu only to destroy Tamil Nadu culture."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Further, commenting on the political alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Chodankar asserted that the party's voter base has "started shifting". "At the moment, the AIADMK is moving with the BJP. Their cadres and their voter base have started shifting. They may try to bribe, but it will not work for them in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Political Landscape Ahead of 2026 Polls

Tamil Nadu AICC In-charge comments come ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for the first half of the year. The AIADMK-led NDA, which includes the BJP, is aiming to reclaim power after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the BJP after ending ties in 2023. Meanwhile, the ruling DMK is seeking a second term, buoyed by its strong performance in last year's parliamentary elections.

AIADMK Announces Poll Promise

Meanwhile, on Saturday, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.(ANI)