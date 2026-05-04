BJP's BB Gopakumar won the Chathannoor seat, defeating the CPI candidate. He attributed the victory to people's desire for change, PM Modi's development initiatives, and the dedicated efforts of party workers and Sangh Parivar organisations.

Gopakumar Credits Modi's Development, Party Workers for Win

BJP leader BB Gopakumar on Monday described the party's victory in Chathannoor as a huge win, saying the constituency's people wanted a major political change and the development initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the area.

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Gopakumar credited the dedicated efforts of party workers and Sangh Parivar organisations for the victory. He said booth-level workers to the state leadership, along with their continuous interventions and cooperation, were among the key factors behind the result. While speaking to reporters, Gopakumar said, "This is a huge victory. In 2016 and 2021, we reached the second position in the constituency, and this time, the enlightened people of Chathannoor wanted a major political change. They wanted the development achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach every place, and above all, they wanted to elect their own local candidate. That thinking has resulted in this emphatic victory in Chathannoor. The dedicated efforts of party workers and Sangh Parivar organisations, from booth-level workers to the state leadership, along with their continuous interventions and cooperation, were among the key factors that led to this major victory."

Kerala Assembly Election Results

Gopakumar (51923) defeated Communist Party of India candidate R Rajendran (47525) by a margin of 4398 votes. As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, Congress had won 63 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 26 seats and Indian Union Muslim League - IUML had won 22 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won three seats.

Pinarayi Vijayan Retains Dharmadam

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan successfully retained his home turf of Dharmadam, a Marxist bastion in Kannur, which he has represented since 2016, securing 85,614 votes and leading by 19,247 votes over his nearest rival, VP Abdul Rasheed of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Vijayan had previously won the seat with a margin of more than 50,000 votes in 2021.

Governor Accepts CM's Resignation

Meanwhile, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested him to continue until alternate arrangements are made, according to a statement by Lok Bhavan.

Past Election Trends in Kerala

In the 2001 Assembly election, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 99 seats, which was its highest ever. The LDF had in the 2021 polls had broken a 44-year trend of incumbents losing power with the alliance totalling 99 seats and the UDF picking up 41 seats. (ANI)