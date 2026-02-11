AP BJP's Syad Bhasha criticised Rahul Gandhi over the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, saying the opposition is wasting Parliament's time. He also welcomed the India-Pakistan cricket match, calling it a positive development for relations.

BJP leader slams Opposition over no-confidence motion

Syad Bhasha, President of the Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha, on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the proposed no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Bhasha alleged that the opposition is wasting parliamentary time on personal agendas. He said such actions waste Parliament's time, disrupt proceedings, and create chaos.

Speaking to ANI, Bhasha said, "Rahul Gandhi is preparing a letter and getting it signed by 102 MPs to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This kind of work has been done in the times of his grandmother, grandfather, and father. How correct is it to do this? You are trying to attack PM Modi in Parliament. At this time, you are not being given a chance to speak, so how right is it to bring a no-confidence motion against Om Birla? Another point is that instead of talking about India and its people, you are wasting Parliament's time with a personal agenda. Tearing papers in Parliament, getting your MPs suspended... what does that have to do with the Speaker? The Speaker is doing their job. As MPs, you should focus on what is happening in your constituency. Instead, you are disturbing Parliament with a personal agenda."

The Congress on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

A total of 118 MPs have signed the notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress sources said. According to sources, Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak.

Bhasha stated that Rahul Gandhi, as the leader of the Opposition, should support the functioning of Parliament; however, Gandhi is instead causing disturbances. "Parliament should function properly, and as opposition, you should support that, but you are disturbing it. You are losing everywhere. You don't know what to do, so you are doing all this in a panic," Bhasha added.

Bhasha welcomes India-Pakistan cricket match

Meanwhile, Syad Bhasha welcomed Pakistan's decision to play a cricket match against India. He said that the development is positive and appreciated the International Cricket Council's (ICC) support.

Speaking about the upcoming match on February 15 in Colombo, Bhasha said, "This is good news that Pakistan has agreed to play a match against India. The ICC board is also happy. If this match happens, there is a chance that the issues between India and Pakistan could be resolved. We should play friendly matches. The match on February 15 in Colombo is going to be an excellent one. Winning or losing in sports is a different matter, but playing the game is what's important. One shouldn't take victory or defeat personally. This is something that makes us happy."

The comments came after Pakistan backtracked on their decision to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India. Notably, Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, who were expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected their request to shift match venues outside India over "security concerns".

On the matter of Bangladesh not participating, Bhasha further stressed that sports should be seen as a means of promoting goodwill, rather than exacerbating existing tensions between countries. Bhasha said, "We should play the match because the game should be seen as a game. If we take it personally and let it increase the gaps between countries, it could go too far. So, I think Bangladesh should also play in this match." (ANI)