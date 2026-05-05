BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora celebrated the party's 2026 Assam Assembly election win as a people's mandate for progress and stability. The BJP and its allies secured 102 seats, a significant increase from 75 in 2021, she said.

The result of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections is not just a win in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party, it is a win of people's mandate, aspiration and wishes, said party Spokesperson Mita Nath Bora.

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A Historic Mandate for Progress and Stability

The results of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections mark a historic and resounding mandate in favour of progress, stability, and inclusive development. "This victory is not merely electoral. It is a powerful expression of the trust, aspirations, and collective will of the people of Assam. We extend our deepest gratitude to every voter across the state, from the towns and cities to the remotest villages, who participated in this democratic celebration with enthusiasm and conviction. The people of Assam have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to development, good governance, and a brighter future," Bora said in a press release.

Win Reflects Success of Development Efforts

Bora mentioned that this mandate reflects the success of sustained efforts toward infrastructure growth, youth empowerment, women's welfare, and preservation of Assam's rich cultural identity. "It also signals the people's rejection of divisive politics, appeasement politics, anti-indigenous people politics and their endorsement of a vision rooted in unity, progress, prosperity and abundant opportunity.

Gratitude Extended to Voters and Karyakartas

Saluting the voters of Assam, we humbly acknowledge the youth of Assam, who voted in large numbers with hope and aspiration, the women voters, whose participation continues to strengthen the democratic fabric of the state, the first-time voters, who placed their trust in a vision for a developed and self-reliant Assam, the grassroots workers and volunteers that consist of 39 Districts, 433 Mandal, 7,414 Shakti Kendras, 31,486 Booths and 65 lakhs Karykartas, whose tireless efforts made this victory possible," Bora said.

Election Results: NDA Secures 102 Seats

The BJP and its allies secured 102 votes against 75 of 2021, with the BJP securing 82 votes with 18 new seats added to its 2021 and 2024 by-election resultant seats. AGP secured 10 seats, BOPF secured 10 seats, taking NDA's total to 102.

Key BJP Winners

BJP's Nari Shakti winners with maximum votes consist of Ajanta Neog (102212), Nilima Das (100078), Niso Terangpi (90866), Rupali Langthasa (78674) and BJP's youth brigade performed equally well with Dr Milan Das securing (119609 votes), Himangshu Sekhar Bhaishya (108299), Mayur Borgohain (98198), Pabitra Rabha (92216), Victor Das (98108), Taranga Gogoi (87786), Rishiraj Hazarika (75168) and Arup Kr Dey (71708).

Opposition Performance

While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.