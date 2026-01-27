BJP MP Arun Govil and leader Sanjeev Balyan visited the family of martyred soldier Rinkil Balyan in Hapur. They offered condolences and praised the family's extensive military service, assuring them of all necessary government support.

BJP MP Arun Govil, along with BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, visited the residence of Indian Army soldier Rinkil Balyan, who died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

BJP Leaders Offer Condolences

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Arun Govil says, "They did not even ask for anything. This is a family where everyone is in the military or paramilitary forces. He gave martyrdom in an operation. It is really a proud thing that every man in the family is in the Army. Some are in the BSF (Border Security Force), some are in the forces. So, it is really a proud thing. We are all proud of them. We stand with them in their time of sorrow, and pay tribute to him."

Bhartiya Janta Party leader Sanjeev Balyan also visited the house of Indian Army soldier Rinkil Balyan. While talking to ANI, BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan says, "Rinkil Balyan was like a part of my family. We reached there as it is the time of sorrow for the family, who have two children. Our family are not like that; they don't demand something of a martyr. Sanjeev Balyan further stated, "You could say he was like a younger brother to me. Whatever demands the family makes of the government will be fulfilled, but the families of martyrs never make demands. Still, whatever help the families need, we will ensure they receive it from the government."

Details of the Tragic Accident

Army personnel Rinkil Balyan lost his life in a road accident in Doda alongside nine other soldiers. According to the White Knight Corps, the army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

Soon after the incident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue effort despite the bad weather or difficult terrain. Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh stated earlier that the presence of snow on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road was a primary cause of this tragic incident.

The last rites of martyred Rinkil Balyan were held on Saturday, Jan 24. (ANI)