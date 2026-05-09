BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey credited workers' sacrifice for the party's historic victory in West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee's 'misrule'. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the new Chief Minister after the BJP secured 207 seats in the assembly.

'End to Mamata's Misrule': BJP Hails Workers' Sacrifice

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalyan Chaubey on Saturday remembered the "sacrifice of BJP workers" in helping the party secure a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, hailing their hard work and dedication under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to ANI in Kolkata on the formation of the new government in the state, Chaubey said that party workers' sacrifice helped bring about an "end to Mamata Banerjee's misrule."

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"After the sacrifice of 321 BJP workers, the misrule of Mamata Banerjee has been removed...A BJP government has been formed in West Bengal due to the hard work of workers under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah", he said.

Amit Shah Recalled Campaign Against 'TMC Goons'

While campaigning for the Assembly elections in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for a regime of "trust" rather than fear, claiming that "TMC goons killed more than 300 BJP karyakartas." "TMC goons killed more than 300 BJP karyakartas. Once the BJP government is formed, we will get even with the goons who have troubled our karyakartas. I warn these goons to sit at home on the 23rd and 29th of April on the days of polling or else they will not be spared. People of West Bengal should vote without fear because the Election Commission has deployed paramilitary forces to ensure that Mamata Banerjee's goons cannot cause disturbance," the Union Home Minister had said on April 11.

Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In as West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister on May 9, marking an end to the 15 years of TMC rule. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in. Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand) and several other leaders were also present.

PM Modi Meets Families of Slain Workers

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

Governor RN Ravi swore in Adhikari at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders. The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)

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