Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in a historic BJP win in state polls, citing the successful Vijay Sankalp Yatra. He claimed to have politically destroyed the 'enemies of Assam' and took a swipe at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, the CM exuded pride in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra launched by the party in the state and reflected on the people's participation in it. He further took a jibe at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, and said that the BJP has destroyed the "enemies of the state". "Our Vijay Sankalp Yatra took place, and a large number of people came and blessed us. We are confident that this time, the historic result will be in favour of the BJP. Whatever Ajmal (AIUDF chief) says, politically, we have completely destroyed the power of the enemies of Assam. Next time, I will end the remaining as well," he said.

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Sarma attacks Congress, claims indigenous support

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has witnessed a complete turnaround under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no local "indigenous Indian" will vote for Congress in the single-phase assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 9. Speaking on the current political scenario, Sarma told reporters here, "We have completely turned around Assam. Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage. People, except Bangladeshi infiltrators, are with the BJP. No local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress."

"Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan. Then how can I go to Congress? Congress can never form the government in India. When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh," he added.

Assam's electoral battle

Sarma's remarks come amid growing political tensions in the state ahead of the upcoming elections, as the BJP continues to consolidate its position among indigenous communities in Assam.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.